A Cork based online health service is aiming to ensure patients can access a MRI referral quickly if their physio, podiatrist or another healthcare professional feel they need a scan or other service.

ETrack Medical, established in recent weeks by Cork GP Dr Nick Flynn with Business Development Manager Éimear Singleton, aims to ensure safe, effective healthcare provided by the correct professional at the correct time and place that is most appropriate and convenient to the patient.

Speaking to The Echo, Dr Flynn explained that ETrackMedical allows the likes of physiotherapists and podiatrists to access MRI referrals for their patients in a timely manner.

He added that this saves both the therapist and patient time as they do not have to wait for a GP appointment, which are becoming increasingly difficult to access quickly.

Timely access to the MRI scan means that the therapist can progress the patient's treatment and avoids delays for the patient when sometimes the delay actually causes the condition to get worse.

“Patients can now go to taims heir physiotherapist or podiatrist and where the therapist thinks that MRI is needed to confirm a musculoskeletal diagnosis, answer a specific clinical question or to plan a patient's treatment, the therapist can send the request to ETrackMedical for discussion with our medical doctors who will then arrange the MRI for the patient,” Dr Flynn said.

“GPs are busy and GP appointments are difficult to access.

“Etrack Medical's care pathways can help decrease unnecessary GP visits, freeing up GP appointments for other patients.

“Physiotherapists are experts in musculoskeletal conditions, from sports injuries to arthritis, and ETrack Medical are working with physios and podiatrists to make MRI imaging available directly for their patients,” he added.

Dr Nick Flynn, founder Etrack Medical with Éimear Singleton, Buisness Development Manager at their office in Cork. Picture: David Creedon

Dr Flynn explained further that results from the MRI are sent back to doctors at ETrackMedical.

The doctors assess the scans to ensure there are no unexpected findings or results, and then forward them to the therapist who can then discuss them with their patient.

“In the very very rare case where there is a serious unexpected medical finding on the scan, for example a cancer, our doctors will ensure that the physiotherapist is aware of the correct management pathways for this patient,” said Dr Flynn.

“Physios and podiatrists who use Etrack Medical can provide access to MRI for their patients - it saves patients time and money, saves on GP workload, and increases the value of services provided by physios and podiatrists.

“It ensures safe, effective healthcare provided by the correct professional at the correct time and place that is most appropriate and convenient to the patient.” Dr Flynn explained further that ETrack Medical also provides a medical director function but on an as-needed basis and at a fraction of the cost.

“For a lot of companies, especially start-ups, it makes a lot of sense,” he said.

“A full-time medical director would cost at least €100,000 to €120,000 a year.

“Outsourcing it saves that money and allows people to get that advice and expertise when and if they need it, on a part-time basis.” Dr Flynn explained that the inspiration for ETrackMedical came to him following a phone call with a friend who had just left a physiotherapy appointment.

“A friend of mine rang me about 18 months ago saying she had just been told by the physio that she had a ruptured achilles tendon,” he recalled.

“She really needed an MRI scan but couldn’t get a quick GP appointment - that was a Thursday and she would have been waiting until Monday at the earliest.

“She was debating whether to go to A&E or not but I said I’d do the MRI referral for her.

“She was in Dublin, I was in Cork but I was able to register her on the system and get the referral out to her.

“Later that day, she rang me back to say thanks and that she had had the MRI already in Affidea,” he added.

“They confirmed it was a ruptured tendon, got her seen in their express clinic, and put her in a boot and everything there and then.

“That got me thinking - there are probably hundreds of people being sent from their physio to their GP every month because the physio decided they need a scan.

“However, it’s becoming more difficult to get a same-day GP appointment.

“We decided to use software to find a solution.” ETrack Medical, available online, allows physiotherapists and podiatrists to send a patient's information safely and securely to a medical director who then assesses the information and, if they agree, writes the referral letter that same day or the following day.

“If I agree with the diagnosis, which I usually do, I can email the referral to send the patient for a scan anywhere in the country,” Dr Flynn explained.

“The result will come back to me and I will review it before sending it back to the physio who will discuss the result with the patient.

“It can save patients two or three days of waiting for GP appointments.

“The referral is sent out either the same working day or the following day, depending on what time it comes in.

“That’s the main service but we’ll be adding in other services like prescriptions, blood tests, bone density scans and normal x-rays in the coming months.”