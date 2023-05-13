Cork duo create app which acts as digital memory book for people with dementia

A Cork-based app, which acts as a personalised and bespoke digital memory book for people with dementia, was created by two University College Cork students who have experience caring for loved ones with the illness.

Co-founders Amy and Niamh met while studying in 2017. At the time, Amy was studying her bachelors in law and Niamh was studying a joint bachelors in law and business.

From their own personal experiences caring for their loved ones living with dementia, Niamh and Amy understood first-hand the difficulties that can arise around communication, and wanted to create something that would leave a lasting impact.

In August 2022, the ForgetMeNot application was launched.

Dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that affect day to day life. There are currently 64,000 people in Ireland living with dementia and this figure is expected to increase to 150,000 people by 2050.

Globally, 55.2m people live with a form of dementia. “Like the ForgetMeNot flower, we believe that with the help of others, a person with dementia can prosper and grow,” the founders of the app explained. “We look forward to seeing the positive impact our app can make in the field of dementia care.”

Amy and Niamh both have first-hand experience caring for those living with a form of dementia. Amy’s step-mum, Ellen, had Alzheimer’s and Amy and her siblings would read books and poetry with her. They would also share stories with each other. Amy fondly remembers listening to Ellen and her stories, calling her a wonderful storyteller. One of the last times Amy saw Ellen, her step-mother gave her a book for her birthday. Even though Ellen would forget her way home and repeat the same things many times, she remembered it was Amy’s birthday coming up. Amy still has this book.

“I had heard of Alzheimer’s before but I had never known someone so directly connected to me to have it,” Amy explained.

“You don’t always know what to do and there is this feeling of helplessness.

"You’re not able to stop it and somehow you have to find a way around it.

“Sharing stories and laughing was a way for my family,” she added. “Ellen loved to tell stories and was very good at them. I would listen eagerly to her tales of life.”

Niamh’s grandmother Kitty is currently living with dementia. Niamh sparks conversation with her about Kitty’s childhood growing up in Cork through the use of photographs from her school days. Music has also played an important role in her care. They have made a habit of singing one of Kitty’s favourite song’s, ‘Banks of my own Lovely Lee’. Kitty does not even hesitate to correct Niamh on the lyrics of the song.

Niamh’s other grandmother, Granny Margaret, lived with a form of dementia and sadly passed away three years ago. Niamh would regularly use photographs and music to reminisce with her grandmother.

“Although she did not know my name or my relationship to her, she would sing along with me to the song ‘The Town I Left Behind’, written about Banagher, Co Offaly where she grew up,” Niamh recalled.

“Watching her smile and sing along with me is something I will cherish forever.”

The founders of the ForgetMeNot App, which acts as a digital memory book for people with dementia, Niamh Murray and Amy Boyden.

The co-founders personal experience inspired them to create a nuanced means of communicating with individuals living with dementia. The ForgetMeNot app is a solution that will leave a lasting impact.

The ForgetMeNot App acts as a personalised and bespoke digital memory book for people with dementia. The app features three main tools: Photos, music and voice recordings, which provide a simple means for family members to practice reminiscence therapy, a practice with proven benefits in reducing agitation and stimulating brain activity.

“Reminiscence therapy involves using sensory prompts and moments of the past to spark conversation in the present,” Amy explained. “In recent years, many families, including our own, have used photographs and music from childhood as a means of connecting with their loved ones living with dementia.”

APP FEATURES

The ForgetMeNot app features an album based photographs tool.

“Family members can upload photographs from their loved ones’ past onto the platform,” Niamh added. “The photographs are organised by album and the user will be prompted to include a short description of the album. This adds context to each album so that any user can use it as a prompt of conversation with the individual living with dementia.

“The use of photographs in communicating with a person living with dementia has shown to have a positive effect on comprehension of conversation and decision making activities, as well as reducing false recognition in dementia patients,” Niamh explained further.

Meanwhile, the Spotify-integrated music tool allows families to create playlists of their loved ones favourite songs. Each user can add songs to the shared playlist which can be played from any registered device.

“Music-based intervention can have a profound impact on the mood of the person living with dementia,” Amy stated. “Not only has research proven that music can help to reduce agitation, but it also can help to improve swallowing in individuals with advanced dementia and reduce reliance on antipsychotic medication.”

Finally, the voice recording tool allows family members or caregivers to record a message up to five minutes in length. The tool can be used in multiple ways to benefit the person living with dementia.

“Our current users use the voice recordings tool to record messages from loved ones, record a familiar voice reciting a poem or story and to record snippets of conversation with the person living with dementia,” Niamh said. “This feature is important to aid in memory recall.”

Currently ForgetMeNot has over 20 families using their application, and has two full-time staff with plans for expanding the team early next year. The start-up came through the IGNITE start-up incubation programme at UCC.

The founders said that, having the opportunity to be supported and guided helped them hone in on their idea, create new relationships with relevant stakeholders, pushed them outside of their comfort zone and encouraged them to think bigger.

Currently the ForgetMeNot application is only available for Android downloads on Google Play Store but the team intends to have the application created for iOS users by the end of the year.

They also have some extra special features planned that they will be adding in the future.

Looking to the future, the ForgetMeNot founders said they hope to see their app become a tool recommended by GPs and geriatricians. ForgetMeNot is also in the process of becoming part of home help and day care services as part of a care package. The duo are keen for more families to benefit from this service.