Man to appear in court in relation to alleged assault in West Cork

Gardaí investigating an assault incident that occurred at a domestic residence in Skibbereen on Thursday morning have charged the arrested man, aged in his 50s.

The man was due to appear before Bandon District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

A man was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) following the incident on Thursday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Castletownshend Road area at 11.15am yesterday.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo the injured person was taken to CUH for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.