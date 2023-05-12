Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 08:48

Gardaí investigating incident in Cork city after man presents with gunshot wounds at hospital

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork city between 5am and 5.45am this Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí. 
The man, who presented at CUH with gunshot wounds shortly after 5am this morning, is said to be in a stable condition at CUH. 

Donal O’Keeffe

Gardaí in Cork have said they are investigating all the circumstances relating to an incident in which a man with gunshot wounds presented himself at Cork University Hospital (CUH) shortly after 5am this morning.

The man is said to be in a stable condition at CUH.

Gardaí said they are appealing to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork city between 5am and 5.45am this Friday morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating Gardaí. 

Any road users with camera footage, including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

