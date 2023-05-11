Carer confessed to stealing more than €45k from elderly woman

A 46-YEAR-OLD woman from Belgooly who confessed to stealing over €45,000 from an elderly person for whom she was acting as a carer sought an adjournment of sentencing so she could raise compensation for the injured party.

Catherine Gregg of The Cottage, Ballinaclashet, Belgooly, Co Cork, appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where her signed plea of guilty was affirmed.

Defence barrister, Paula McCarthy, applied for free legal aid to be extended for the preparation of a consultant psychologist’s report.

Ms McCarthy informed Judge Helen Boyle:

“She also wants to gather compensation.”

Prosecution barrister, Imelda Kelly, said the State had no objection to the accused being remanded on continuing bail in those circumstances. Judge Boyle adjourned sentencing until November 14.

The 46-year-old had been the carer of an elderly woman.

Sgt Paul Kelly said previously that the 17 thefts were under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Theft and Fraud Offences Act and that all related to when Ms Gregg was working as a carer.

The sums involved were as small as €14.50 but also involved larger amounts, such as €1,866.69 taken on a date in November 2018.

The amount stolen in total amounted to €45,773.93.