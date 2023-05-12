Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 07:28

Cork County Council updated on community CCTV plans

The Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 is currently before the Oireachtas. If passed, it will govern the installation and operation of community CCTV schemes going forward.
Cork County Council updated on community CCTV plans

COUNCILLORS were informed at last Monday’s full council meeting that Cork County Council is awaiting the approval of the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 before considering the implementation of additional community CCTV schemes.Picture Denis Minihane.

John Bohane

COUNCILLORS were informed at last Monday’s full council meeting that Cork County Council is awaiting the approval of the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 before considering the implementation of additional community CCTV schemes.

Director of services Patricia Liddy responded to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle who sought an update on the existing CCTV systems in towns throughout the county.

“Community-based CCTV schemes are required to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation, with Section 38 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, and with S.I. No. 289/2006 – Garda Síochána (CCTV) Order, 2006,” said Ms Liddy.

“The Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 is currently before the Oireachtas. If passed, it will govern the installation and operation of community CCTV schemes going forward."

Ms Liddy continued: “In 2019, Cork County Council carried out an audit of the community CCTV in its administrative area using specialist CCTV consultants.

“The report identified 15 existing community CCTV schemes in Cork county. Of these 15 schemes, eight are operational, seven are non-operational. There are seven additional proposed community CCTV schemes.

“Cork County Council is awaiting the approval of the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 before considering the implementation of additional community CCTV schemes,” she added.

“Funding mechanisms for community CCTV schemes are contiguous with the passing of this bill.”

Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey added: “We need that legislation to be passed through the Dáil at the earliest stage. It will present challenges for us and for how we are engaged with An Garda Síochána as to who takes on the responsibility for them. We are talking about very significant figures in excess of €500,000 to even remedy the existing systems that are out there and have them updated.”

Read More

Well-known Cork city pub set to reopen

More in this section

Man hospitalised following incident in West Cork  Man hospitalised following incident in West Cork 
School stock Cork parent fears child will miss out on place in special school 'through no fault of their own'
'It's not fair on businesses and residents': Anger over northside dumping 'It's not fair on businesses and residents': Anger over northside dumping
cork county councilcork garda
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Young man caught with cocaine in car at Boreenmanna road avoids jail

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more