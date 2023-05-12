Cork County Council updated on community CCTV plans

COUNCILLORS were informed at last Monday’s full council meeting that Cork County Council is awaiting the approval of the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 before considering the implementation of additional community CCTV schemes.

Director of services Patricia Liddy responded to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle who sought an update on the existing CCTV systems in towns throughout the county.

“Community-based CCTV schemes are required to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation, with Section 38 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005, and with S.I. No. 289/2006 – Garda Síochána (CCTV) Order, 2006,” said Ms Liddy.

“The Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 is currently before the Oireachtas. If passed, it will govern the installation and operation of community CCTV schemes going forward."

Ms Liddy continued: “In 2019, Cork County Council carried out an audit of the community CCTV in its administrative area using specialist CCTV consultants.

“The report identified 15 existing community CCTV schemes in Cork county. Of these 15 schemes, eight are operational, seven are non-operational. There are seven additional proposed community CCTV schemes.

“Cork County Council is awaiting the approval of the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill 2022 before considering the implementation of additional community CCTV schemes,” she added.

“Funding mechanisms for community CCTV schemes are contiguous with the passing of this bill.”

Cork County Council CEO Tim Lucey added: “We need that legislation to be passed through the Dáil at the earliest stage. It will present challenges for us and for how we are engaged with An Garda Síochána as to who takes on the responsibility for them. We are talking about very significant figures in excess of €500,000 to even remedy the existing systems that are out there and have them updated.”