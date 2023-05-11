Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 16:39

Emergency services attend incident in Cork town

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in the Castletownshend Road area at 11.15am this morning.
The Castletownshend Road next to the Regal Estate Skibbereen was blocked off for a short while today as the Gardá attended an incident. The scene remains sealed off while investigations are ongoing. Pic: Andrew Harris

John Bohane

A man was taken to Cork University Hospital following an incident that occurred in Skibbereen this morning.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo the person was taken to CUH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident that occurred at approximately 11:15am this morning, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the Castletownshend Road area, Skibbereen, Co. Cork. 

"A male was transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," the spokesman said.

