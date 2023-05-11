Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 12:20

€3.6m for road resurfacing works in North Cork

The road resurfacing works, valued at €3,650,000, covers 24 sites across 25km of rural and urban road improvement works in North Cork.
The local authority has appointed Lagan Asphalt Ltd. for the road resurfacing contract, which will see works taking place to resurface roads in Kanturk, Mallow and Fermoy Municipal Districts. 

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins, welcomed the road resurfacing works, saying:

"I am delighted to see this significant investment in our roads network in North Cork.

“This project will provide safer, more sustainable and efficient road network for all road users, and it highlights the council's commitment to improving the infrastructure throughout the county."

The scope of the works includes a wide range of road improvement measures, such as road resurfacing, major road reconstruction, traffic-calming measures, drainage and associated works.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added:

“Cork County Council is committed to providing safe, sustainable, and efficient transport infrastructure for the benefit of its residents, businesses and visitors.

“The road resurfacing works will incorporate the use of recycled road materials, which will not only deliver a more sustainable road surface, but also reduce the carbon emissions associated with the contract," he stated. 

Commencing in May, the works are expected to take four months to complete.

