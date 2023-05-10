Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 20:30

Woman confesses to 34 sample counts related to social welfare fraud of almost €100k over four years

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned sentencing until June 15.
A 41-year-old woman confessed to 34 sample counts related to social welfare fraud where a total of almost €100,000 was stolen over a four-year period. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 41-year-old woman confessed to 34 sample counts related to social welfare fraud where a total of almost €100,000 was stolen over a four-year period.

Dominique Mokoena of Clondulane, Fermoy, County Cork, was facing trial by judge and jury at Cork Circuit Criminal Court but she was arraigned and pleaded guilty.

Judge Catherine Staines adjourned sentencing until June 15 in the case prosecuted by barrister Imelda Kelly and defended by barrister Nikki O’Sullivan.

The charges were brought by Sergeant Michael Nagle who may give evidence at the sentencing hearing next month.

The sample charges, to which Ms Mokoena pleaded guilty, consisted of theft by fraudulently securing payments for a one-parent family, rent supplement and child benefit.

