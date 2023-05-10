Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 18:02

Father wheeling infant in buggy on Marina had to jump out of way of van driving recklessly

The accused caused a total of €41,000 worth of damage to the van and to several other vehicles with which he collided that afternoon.
A father wheeling an infant in a buggy at the Marina in Cork on a Friday afternoon had to jump out of the way to safeguard them from a van driven recklessly through the pedestrian area. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A father wheeling an infant in a buggy at the Marina in Cork on a Friday afternoon had to jump out of the way to safeguard them from a van driven recklessly through the pedestrian area.

Detective Garda Pat Russell gave details of this dangerous incident when he was testifying in the case against 19-year-old Cian O’Leary of O’Flynn House, Church Hill, Main Street, Carrigaline, County Cork, who appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on charges of stealing the van in Cork city and endangering life by the nature of his driving during an escapade that extended to the Marina in Blackrock.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a sentence of three years on the teenager with the last year suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to stealing the van that Friday afternoon, September 2 2022.

Detective Garda Pat Russell said the accused caused a total of €41,000 worth of damage to the van and to several other vehicles with which he collided that afternoon.

Cian O’Leary first crashed into two cars that were stopped at traffic lights, forcing his way through the junction.

He drove to a commercial park near Centre Park Road where he hit a parked car and drove off.

The Marina is pedestrianised, except for residential access traffic, but the defendant drove the stolen van up and down the Marina despite this.

Det Garda Russell said the van came into contact with a pedestrian near Pairc Uí Chaoimh but the impact was more of a pushing motion than a collision and while the driver sped up and impacted with the middle-aged pedestrian a second time by pushing against him again it was fortunate that no injuries were caused.

In fact, nobody was injured throughout the incident.

The defendant drove back into the city but became stuck in traffic at Anderson’s Quay and despite O’Leary’s efforts to reverse and get away gardaí approached and broke the driver’s window of the van in an effort to pull him out of the van – the only way that the entire incident of endangerment could be brought to an end, De. Garda Russell said.

Cian O’Leary was sentenced for taking a van without the consent of the owner on September 2 last and endangerment. Other related charges of a summary nature will be dealt with at Cork District Court on a later date.

