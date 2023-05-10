Gardaí called to investigate death of man at Cork apartment also found evidence of cannabis of growing and dealing

Gardaí were called to investigate the sudden death of a young man at an apartment in Cork and while present at the property they found evidence of cannabis growing and dealing.

In fairness to the man who has now been sentenced on cultivation and dealing charges, he was the one who called the emergency services to his home because of his concerns for his friend who had taken ill and later died.

32-year-old Aaron Horgan has now been sentenced by Judge Catherine Staines at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to three years in prison with the last 18 months suspended.

Garda Dermot Crowley testified that the incident occurred on March 8 2019 when gardaí received a call in relation to a deceased man.

Aaron Horgan called for an ambulance and for the gardaí.

Cannabis plants which were being grown at the time had a potential street value of €4,000. And cannabis herb was found to have a street value of €4,400.

While the case dated back more than four years the reason for the delay in it coming before the court was that Aaron Horgan left the country after the drugs were found but before charges were brought against him.

He returned to Ireland in October 2022 and was then charged with cultivation of cannabis and having the drug for sale or supply to others at his apartment at Douglas Hyde apartments on Middle Glanmire Road on March 8 2019.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said in relation to Horgan’s cultivation and dealing of cannabis: “Unfortunately, he was his own best customer.”

He said the accused had gone on a methadone treatment programmed to get off drugs and had been in custody for the past month.