Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 08:54

Suspended sentence for man after cannabis and cash are seized at Cork city apartment

While the target of the search tried to get away when he arrived home and saw the gardaí he ultimately cooperated with the investigation and pleaded guilty to the charges
Suspended sentence for man after cannabis and cash are seized at Cork city apartment

30-year-old Damlara Bammodu of The Rock, Castletownbere, County Cork, who was represented by defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, was given a total sentence of five months suspended by Judge Colm Roberts.

Liam Heylin

DRUGS unit Gardaí raided an apartment with a warrant and found almost €3,000 worth of cannabis and just over €2,700 in cash.

While the target of the search tried to get away when he arrived home and saw the gardaí he ultimately cooperated with the investigation and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Now he has been given a five-month suspended jail term.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On May 3 2022 as a result of confidential information, members of the Cork divisional drugs unit executed a warrant at the defendant’s apartment at Montenotte View, Albert Road, Cork.

“The target of the search was observed by gardaí approaching the address and was engaged by gardaí. He became aggressive and dropped a key to the property during the struggle. He eventually became compliant and the search warrant was executed.

“During the course of the search of the kitchen, cannabis with a street value of €2,854 was recovered in addition to an electronic weighing scales.

“€2,705 cash was also recovered. Two mobile phones were also seized.

“He was arrested. He admitted possession. He also admitted sale or supply to close friends to support himself.” And in addition to the drugs offences the defendant also pleaded guilty to the money-laundering charge.

30-year-old Damlara Bammodu of The Rock, Castletownbere, County Cork, who was represented by defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, was given a total sentence of five months suspended by Judge Colm Roberts.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man abducted his child and brought him to Poland while pretending to take him to Dublin Zoo
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man who bought house with almost €400k stolen from Musgrave Ltd given suspended sentence after reimbursing company
City Development Plan amended to allow more parking City Development Plan amended to allow more parking
#courtscork courtcourts
<p>Wild Youth performing at the Eurovision semi-final at the M&amp;S Bank Arena in Liverpool. </p>

Ireland’s Wild Youth fail to qualify for Eurovision grand final in Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more