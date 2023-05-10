Suspended sentence for man after cannabis and cash are seized at Cork city apartment

DRUGS unit Gardaí raided an apartment with a warrant and found almost €3,000 worth of cannabis and just over €2,700 in cash.

While the target of the search tried to get away when he arrived home and saw the gardaí he ultimately cooperated with the investigation and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Now he has been given a five-month suspended jail term.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “On May 3 2022 as a result of confidential information, members of the Cork divisional drugs unit executed a warrant at the defendant’s apartment at Montenotte View, Albert Road, Cork.

“The target of the search was observed by gardaí approaching the address and was engaged by gardaí. He became aggressive and dropped a key to the property during the struggle. He eventually became compliant and the search warrant was executed.

“During the course of the search of the kitchen, cannabis with a street value of €2,854 was recovered in addition to an electronic weighing scales.

“€2,705 cash was also recovered. Two mobile phones were also seized.

“He was arrested. He admitted possession. He also admitted sale or supply to close friends to support himself.” And in addition to the drugs offences the defendant also pleaded guilty to the money-laundering charge.

30-year-old Damlara Bammodu of The Rock, Castletownbere, County Cork, who was represented by defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, was given a total sentence of five months suspended by Judge Colm Roberts.