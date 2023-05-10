Cork paramedics vote overwhelmingly for strike action

CORK paramedics who are members of trade union Siptu have overwhelmingly balloted for industrial action.

The dispute is a result of what Siptu said is a “failure of management to fully implement the recommendations of a report on the reform and modernisation of the service.”

Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny said a ballot counted last Friday has returned a result of more than 95% in favour of strike action.

“The dispute has resulted from a failure of NAS (National Ambulance Service) management to fully implement the recommendation of the Review of Roles and Responsibilities Report, which was jointly commissioned by the NAS, Siptu, and the HSE in 2018,” he said.

The aim was to bring the roles into par with other healthcare professionals within the greater HSE. “We in turn have agreed all new contracts of employment, all new job descriptions,” said Mr Kenny.

New entrants now entering the system as a paramedic would have to have a Level 8 degree. New roles such as community paramedics and other specialist positions have been introduced, along with new management structures.

“Now we want the NAS to secure the funding to match the pay in relation to that,” said Mr Kenny.

“This huge vote in favour of taking action demonstrates our members’ determination to ensure their employer honours its agreement in full when it comes to implementing widespread reform at the NAS,” he said.

“We have advised NAS management of the outcome of our ballot. The exact date and nature of the industrial action that will now be taken will be finalised in consultation with our members,” Mr Kenny added.

Notice for industrial action may be served next week, with 21 days’ notice. Mr Kenny said some response times may be affected, but they would be providing emergency cover as much as possible. “All emergency 999 work that’s essential would be manned and covered,” he said.