Video of violent scenes at U14 hurling match in Cork goes viral

AN investigation is understood to be underway after violent scenes at a recent under 14s hurling match in Cork City, a video of which has now gone viral online.

A video has been circulating in recent days, recorded at a match between Ballygiblin GAA and St Vincent’s GAA which was played on the grounds of St Vincent’s on the northside of Cork City on Wednesday, April 26.

“Disciplinary matters are dealt with in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Association," a spokesperson for Rebel Óg, Cork GAA’s underage board, said.

“Rebel Óg will not be commenting publicly on any particular game.”

The Echo understands a referee’s report has been submitted to the board for investigation.

There is understood to be considerable concern within local GAA circles about the wide circulation of the video, particularly given that the players involved are underage.