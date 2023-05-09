Ballincollig facing water and traffic disruptions

Essential maintenance works are likely to cause water supply disruptions in a Cork town this week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which changed its name from Irish Water at the start of the year, said the disruptions are scheduled to occur in Ballincollig from 10am until 2pm tomorrow, Wednesday 10 May.

The company said the works, which are part of its National Leakage Reduction Programme, may cause supply disruptions to Westcourt, Westcourt Heights, Westbury Heights and surrounding areas.

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.

Uisce Éireann said it recommended that the public allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for water supply to fully return.

Updates on these works may be accessed on the Uisce Éireann website, water.ie, using the reference COR00062236.