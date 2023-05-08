Cork priest, 87, dies in California after long illness

A Cork priest who had a distinguished career as a chaplain in the US Air Force has died in California.

Fr Niall O’Leary was originally from the Victoria Rd in Cork City, and went on to serve as a chaplain to the US Airforce, as well as a priest in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

He passed away peacefully in Pasadena, California, on May 4 after a long illness. He was 87 years old.

Fr O’Leary was the son of the late Paddy and Maisie O’Leary, of Park View, Victoria Rd, Cork, and the brother of Marjorie Smith, and the late John and Maurice.

Fr O’Leary leaves behind a wide circle of loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, Mgr Clem Connolly, and the parishioners of Holy Family Church, South Pasadena, California.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, May 12, at 7pm Irish time, and can be viewed online at holyfamily.org/livestream