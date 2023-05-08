Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 20:00

Cork priest, 87, dies in California after long illness

Fr Niall O’Leary was originally from the Victoria Rd in Cork City, and went on to serve as a chaplain to the US Airforce, as well as a priest in the Diocese of Los Angeles.
Cork priest, 87, dies in California after long illness

Fr Niall O’Leary was originally from the Victoria Road in Cork and went on to serve as a chaplain to the US Airforce and a priest in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

Eoin Kelleher

A Cork priest who had a distinguished career as a chaplain in the US Air Force has died in California.

Fr Niall O’Leary was originally from the Victoria Rd in Cork City, and went on to serve as a chaplain to the US Airforce, as well as a priest in the Diocese of Los Angeles.

He passed away peacefully in Pasadena, California, on May 4 after a long illness. He was 87 years old.

Fr O’Leary was the son of the late Paddy and Maisie O’Leary, of Park View, Victoria Rd, Cork, and the brother of Marjorie Smith, and the late John and Maurice.

Fr O’Leary leaves behind a wide circle of loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, Mgr Clem Connolly, and the parishioners of Holy Family Church, South Pasadena, California.

A Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, May 12, at 7pm Irish time, and can be viewed online at holyfamily.org/livestream

Read More

Plan submitted to Cork City Council on works to repair section of crumbling quay wall

More in this section

gavel Judge dismisses company's challenge to shareholder's insolvency deal
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Leaving cert student videoed joking about drink driving before crashing causing serious injuries to friends
Plan submitted to Cork City Council on works to repair section of crumbling quay wall Plan submitted to Cork City Council on works to repair section of crumbling quay wall
cork people
Former editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins nominated to receive prestigious civic award

Former editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins nominated to receive prestigious civic award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more