Mon, 08 May, 2023 - 14:21

Case involving company whose shareholders include Michael O'Flynn and Ronan O'Gara will have an 'impact on the entire insolvency system', court told

The application to set aside the PIA has been launched by Ezeon Entertainment Limited, a company which purchased a Cork-based pub called 'The Silly Goose' in 2007
Ronan O'Gara (Pictured), Michael O'Flynn and John O'Driscoll who are known to each other were equal shareholders in the venture, which was funded by loans from Anglo Irish Bank.

Ann O’Loughlin

A judge is hearing submissions at the High Court on whether it is the appropriate court to hear an application by a company, whose shareholders include rugby star Ronan O'Gara and businessman Michael O'Flynn, to set aside a Personal Insolvency Arrangement made in favour of fellow shareholder John O'Driscoll.

Ezeon is seeking to set aside the PIA over concerns including an alleged misappropriation of a total of just over €15,000 in company funds allegedly by Mr O'Driscoll at different times in 2019. Mr O’Driscoll strenuously denies all such claims.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens is deciding on a preliminary issue whether he has jurisdiction to hear the application to set aside the PIA which was granted by the Circuit Court in March 2022.

In the High Court today, Counsel for Ezeon, Martin Hayden SC with Keith Farry BL, submitted the O’Driscoll PIA process was “operated at a level and speed which is extraordinary”. 

He added it had been signed off over a bank holiday weekend in March 2022.

“The whole exercise is getting it over the line where it can’t be challenged,” Mr Hayden said. Counsel said the decision of the court in this case will have an “impact on the entire insolvency system.” 

 Mr O'Driscoll was granted a PIA by the Circuit Court in March 2022. That decision was upheld on appeal to the High Court last July.

In separate proceedings before the High Court, Mr O'Flynn sought to overturn the PIA over the alleged debt owed to him. He was prevented from doing so after the High Court found that he lacked the legal standing to do so.

Mr O'Flynn’s appeal against the dismissal of his own challenge against the PIA, heard by the Supreme Court, will go ahead in June.

