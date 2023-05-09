Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 07:05

Cork choir vying to compete in US compeition

The ABC Barbershop Chorus, which consists of students from St Aloysius College in Carrigtwohill, is hoping to represent Ireland in the Barbershop Harmony Society Midwinter Convention in Florida next year.
Dr Ciara Glasheen Artem, head of Cork School of Music, Pat Sheehan Corbett, Shep Community choir conductor, and Lorena. Gillard, ABC Barbershop Chorus and St Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill.  Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sarah Horgan

CHOIRS from all over Cork City and county came together in support of a school barbershop chorus as they prepare to break the US.

They are busy raising funds for their trip through events such as the ABC Interchoral Fundraiser, which took place in the MTU Cork School of Music’s Curtis Auditorium this week.

Nine choirs participated, including the Hill Hormonics, The Sonatinas, the SHEP choir and the Cork City Male Voice Choir. The Polyphonics, the Guys and Dolls quartets and The Rebels, along with the HSE Scrubs Workplace Choir.

St Aloysius’ College started its collaboration with the Irish Association of Barbershop Singers in in 2020. They have since delighted audiences in events and competitions across Ireland.

Many former students of the school have gone on to carve careers in music, including Dr Ciara Glasheen, who heads MTU Cork School of Music. The past pupil was instrumental in helping students source a location for their latest fundraiser.

Conductor of the choir, Lorena Gillard, said they are extremely grateful to Dr Glasheen for her support.

“She knew straight away she could help and was delighted to be able to foster the next generation of singers,” Ms Gillard said. “Everyone who came along was invested in continuing Cork’s choral tradition.”

Lorena described the importance of nurturing choirs in Cork.

“It’s not just about the choral tradition,” she said. “Choirs are so important and see their members through good times and bad times.”

Donate by logging on to https://saintals.swoofee.com/Pay/.

cork schools
