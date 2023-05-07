Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 20:40

Water supply to ‘return shortly’ to hundreds of properties in Cork following works to repair burst pipe

Around 500 properties were effected by the unplanned outage.
Works to repair a burst watermain in Cork which left hundreds of properties without water today have been completed.

Earlier, Uisce Éireann said it had identified a burst in a watermain in the Kerry Pike area.

The water services company said it was working with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to approximately 500 properties.

In an update this evening, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann told The Echo the issue has now been resolved.

“Repair works have been completed and most customers should see their supply return shortly,” they said.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from the company for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact the company on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For further updates see the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie.

irish water
