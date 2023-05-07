Water supply to ‘return shortly’ to hundreds of properties in Cork following works to repair burst pipe

Works to repair a burst watermain in Cork which left hundreds of properties without water today have been completed.

Earlier, Uisce Éireann said it had identified a burst in a watermain in the Kerry Pike area.

The water services company said it was working with Cork County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to approximately 500 properties.

In an update this evening, a spokesperson for Uisce Éireann told The Echo the issue has now been resolved.

“Repair works have been completed and most customers should see their supply return shortly,” they said.

