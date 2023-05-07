Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 17:52

'Extremely disappointing': Cork TD blasts funding refusal for pedestrian crossing near Cork school 

“It’s baffling and extremely concerning that a decision to install a pedestrian crossing on Bellevue Road has been unsuccessful." 
Sinn Fein TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the pedestrian crossing was “badly needed”. 

SINN Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, has described as “extremely surprising and disappointing” the news that a pedestrian crossing in Grange near local primary school Scoil Niocláis has been refused funding.

“It’s baffling and extremely concerning that a decision to install a pedestrian crossing on Bellevue Road, which is an extremely busy road and which school-going children and their parents must use to get to Scoil Niocláis, has been unsuccessful in securing funding from the Department of Transport.”

He said that the pedestrian crossing was “badly needed” and that it was important that this decision was reversed and that the safety of the children attending Scoil Niocláis and that of their parents was at the centre of the decision-making process.

“The need for a pedestrian crossing is there and has been there for some time now, and it is extremely disappointing when we hear now that the crossing has been unsuccessful in securing funding under the Department of Transport’s low-cost safety improvement scheme,” added Mr Ó Laoghaire.

This application is one of two for pedestrian crossings that were unsuccessful for this year.

