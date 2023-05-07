Garda investigations underway after female motorcyclist seriously injured in Cork

Garda investigations are ongoing following a road traffic collision in West Cork yesterday which left a female motorcyclist seriously injured.

The collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on the R600 in Lisheenaleen at around 1.20pm yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a period.

A Garda spokesperson said the motorcyclist, a woman in her 50s, was removed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

“There were no other injuries reported.

“The road was closed for a time but has since reopened,” they continued.

Garda investigations, the spokesperson said, are ongoing.