Garda investigations underway after female motorcyclist seriously injured in Cork

Garda investigations are ongoing following a road traffic collision in West Cork yesterday which left a female motorcyclist seriously injured.
The collision between a motorcycle and a car occurred on the R600 in Lisheenaleen at around 1.20pm yesterday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a period.
A Garda spokesperson said the motorcyclist, a woman in her 50s, was removed to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
“There were no other injuries reported.
“The road was closed for a time but has since reopened,” they continued.
Garda investigations, the spokesperson said, are ongoing.