Cork firm wins another prestigious award for health supplement

The Cork team behind a new health supplement has scooped another industry prize at a prestigious awards event celebrating pharmaceutical excellence.

Alflorex has picked up Best Digestive Health award for the fifth year in a row at the OTC and Retail Pharmacy Product Awards 2023.

The supplement for gut health is one of the flagship products of Cork-based PrecisionBiotics, which operates under its parent company Novozymes One Health.

Judged by pharmacists, the annual national competition celebrates the best over-the-counter pharmaceutical products across 22 categories, awarding excellence in product innovation.

It is the sixth time that Alflorex has been recognised in this category, and the judges’ comments on announcing its latest success centred on brand loyalty, its popularity in Cork where it was created, positive consumer feedback from pharmacists, and excellent peer-reviewed clinical evidence behind the product.

Commenting on the award, Shirley O’Regan, marketing manager at PrecisionBiotics said it is fantastic to be consistently recognised by the pharmaceutical industry.

“Alflorex has proven time and time again to be a top-quality product, endorsed by members of the public and industry experts.

"We have a world class team of scientists and researchers here in Cork, who, in tandem with our global workforce, work passionately to develop leading products.

“We’re very excited to be part of the movement towards improving gut health with over-the-counter supplements, and we’re incredibly proud to manufacture products like Alflorex in Cork.”

The unique culture in Alflorex has been clinically tested by leading scientists and gastroenterologists. Alflorex is the only product in Ireland that contains this culture.

The bacterial culture in Alflorex occurs naturally in the human gut.

It is part of the Bifidobacterium family, one of the first kinds of bacteria passed by mothers to their babies at birth.