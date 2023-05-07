Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 08:41

Case struck out against man accused of having drugs for sale and retractable blade

Christopher Duggan of St Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, appeared again before Cork District Court in relation to the case.
Case struck out against man accused of having drugs for sale and retractable blade

The case against a 24-year-old man accused of having drugs for sale or supply and carrying a retractable blade has been struck out.

The case against a 24-year-old man accused of having drugs for sale or supply and carrying a retractable blade has been struck out for lack of directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Christopher Duggan of St. Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, appeared again before Cork District Court in relation to the case.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, informed Judge Colm Roberts that the case had been adjourned peremptorily against the state where the prosecution was required to directions in the case from the DPP.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher confirmed that no such DPP directions were available.

The accused had been arrested at Gas Works Lane on May 28 2022 and charged with having €3,000 worth of cocaine on being searched at the Bridewell garda station for the purpose of sale or supply and possession of a retractable blade.

More in this section

Bus Éireann hosting female driver recruitment event in Cork today Bus Éireann hosting female driver recruitment event in Cork today
Pictures: People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light events Pictures: People all across Cork turn out in force to support Darkness into Light events
Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary
cork court
Bargain hunters queue up outside city centre clothing shop holding clear out sale before it closes

Bargain hunters queue up outside city centre clothing shop holding clear out sale before it closes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more