Case struck out against man accused of having drugs for sale and retractable blade

The case against a 24-year-old man accused of having drugs for sale or supply and carrying a retractable blade has been struck out for lack of directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Christopher Duggan of St. Vincent’s Hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, appeared again before Cork District Court in relation to the case.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, informed Judge Colm Roberts that the case had been adjourned peremptorily against the state where the prosecution was required to directions in the case from the DPP.

Sergeant Ciarán Kelleher confirmed that no such DPP directions were available.

The accused had been arrested at Gas Works Lane on May 28 2022 and charged with having €3,000 worth of cocaine on being searched at the Bridewell garda station for the purpose of sale or supply and possession of a retractable blade.