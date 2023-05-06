Judge upholds High Court ruling in Cork property case 

A Judge at the Court of Civil Appeal has upheld a High Court ruling which concluded that a legal action taken by a plaintiff against Danske Bank, involving a property in Cork, was “frivolous and vexatious.”

Mr Justice Senan Allen delivered his conclusion on April 27, in the case of an appeal by the plaintiff, Gerardine Scanlan, against the judgment of the High Court delivered on March 16, 2022, and the consequential order made on August 30, 2022.

This judgement ordered that Ms Scanlan’s action against the respondents, Danske Bank, Sharon Keenan, Stephen Tennant, and Targeted Investment Opportunities ICAV, be dismissed as “an abuse of process and as frivolous and vexatious and bound to fail.”

In 2008, Ms Scanlan borrowed €107,500 from Danske Bank on the security of a residential investment property in Cork. Ms Scanlan was unable to meet the repayments due on foot of the mortgage and, in 2013, the bank made a demand for repayment of €84,599.44 then owed.

Ms Scanlan did not pay the amount due, and the bank appointed a receiver, Stephen Tennant, over the property, which was eventually sold. In 2014, Ms Scanlan instituted a cross action against the Bank and Mr Tennant.

“If the background is unremarkable, the same cannot be said of the protracted and convoluted litigation which it has spawned,” noted Judge Allen.

“It has proved challenging to try to unpick – and to resist the temptation to cut – the knot of Ms Scanlan’s prolix, vague, obscure, and contradictory claims.”

In a statement in 2015, Ms Scanlan made a range of claims including that the bank had engaged in reckless lending, and that she had suffered personal injuries by the respondents’ actions.

She claimed that her right to privacy and confidentiality had been violated, and that the bank had breached various provisions of consumer protection legislation.

She maintained that the bank was carrying on business without a valid banking licence, and that it had breached various legislative provisions.

She asserted that the respondents had engaged in “robo-signing”, that is to say that affidavits had been sworn by persons with no knowledge of the facts deposed to.

Ms Scanlan maintained that the respondents had been guilty of “gross misconduct”, and that they had attempted to illegally enter the mortgaged property and had harassed the residents.

On March 18, 2015, the bank applied to the High Court for an order dismissing Ms Scanlan’s 2014 action on the grounds that the claims were “frivolous and vexatious and bound to fail.” In 2016, the bank recovered judgment against Ms Scanlan on the remaining balance of the loan, credit having been given for the proceeds of realisation of the security.

Following a contested costs hearing in March 2016, the orders in each case, including Ms Scanlan’s action and the bank’s subsequent action, were perfected on July 5, 2016. There was no appeal by Ms Scanlan against either order.

On August 30, 2022, a High Court order was perfected by which Ms Scanlan’s actions were dismissed against the first and third defendants as “an abuse of process and as frivolous and vexatious.” In September 2022, Ms Scanlan appealed against the judgment and order of the High Court on sixteen grounds.

In his summary on April 27, Judge Allen wrote: “All of the issues which Ms Scanlan sought to agitate in this action in relation to the demand for payment, the appointment of the receiver and the realisation of the security held by the bank for the loan were finally and conclusively determined by the judgment and order of Fullam J in Ms Scanlan’s 2014 action, and her attempt to re-litigate those issues in this action was frivolous and vexatious.

“The outcome of the appeal is that first and third defendants were entitled to have succeeded largely, but not entirely, in the High Court. Ms Scanlan has succeeded in her appeal to a very limited extent and has been largely unsuccessful,” he added.

Judge Allen directed that the case be listed for May 2 last to deal with the question of costs.