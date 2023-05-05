Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 21:00

Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary

Irish Rail will also be increasing all services from Midleton to four carriages from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, May 6
Irish Rail add extra services for Cork’s big clash with Tipperary

Irish Rail is adding the following services to Midleton Railway Station, pictured above, on Saturday, May 6: 9.45pm Cork to Midleton, and 11pm Cork to Midleton

Eoin Kelleher

Irish Rail has agreed to put on extra rail services for tomorrow’s match between Cork and Tipperary.

Cork will play Tipperary in Round 3 of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Saturday, May 6, at 7pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A delegate for Midleton GAA raised the issue of transport at last Tuesday night's County Committee meeting.

Irish Rail were contacted by the Cork County Board in relation to providing additional services to cater for patrons attending tomorrow night's game versus Tipperary in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Irish Rail have responded by adding the following services: 9.45pm Cork to Midleton, and 11pm Cork to Midleton.

Irish Rail will also be increasing all services from Midleton to four carriages from 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, May 6.

Cork County Board and Midleton GAA wish to thank Irish Rail for their support in this matter.

