Parents handed son’s drugs over to gardaí, Cork court hears

THE parents of a suicidal young man were so worried when they saw cocaine in his room that they called the gardaí and handed over what they found.

Detective Garda Gráinne Duggan testified about the seizure at the house in Millstreet which resulted from an unusual tip-off.

Gardaí went to the house on April 5, 2021, and were handed a bag of white powder weighing 54 grammes.

Two days later, gardaí were handed more drug-related items and a further 42 grammes of white powder.

Det Garda Duggan said the combined value of the drugs seized on the two days was €6,800.

They also found 4.5 grammes of bulking powder used for mixing with cocaine powder.

“These items were handed over by his parents who were concerned about him.

“Seán McCaffrey was extremely cooperative throughout the whole process. Now 32 years old, he was not working at the time of the offence. Since April 2021 he has not caused gardaí any trouble. He did not make any gain from the offence,” said Det Garda Duggan.

The accused had three previous convictions for having drugs for his own use. Defence barrister Mahon Corkery, said: “He has shown he is willing to work with the probation service.

“He had attempted to take his own life. He has very significant mental health difficulties. He was fully cooperative from the get-go. He had a debt accrued from the purchase of alcohol. He pleaded guilty — I think he did that to save his parents who were the only other witnesses. His brother — who is present in court — is a positive, pro-social influence in his life. He wants to turn his life around.”

Judge Catherine Staines said that apart from the aggravating factor of the amount of cocaine involved, there were several mitigating factors and she imposed a suspended sentence of two years.

Turning to the accused, Seán McCaffrey of Lackabawn, Millstreet, Co Cork, the judge said: “The court has given you a chance — don’t waste it.”