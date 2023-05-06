Cork TD: 'Government is failing to provide transport services for people with disabilities' 

A Cork TD has accused the Government of failing to provide adequate transport services for people with disabilities in rural areas.

Independent Cork South West TD Michael Collins said the Government has, on an ongoing basis, failed to provide adequate transport services for people with disabilities, particularly those living in rural areas.

“Disabled citizens are being let down by this Government, which has shown a shocking lack of political will to prioritise their needs,” Mr Collins said.

“It’s been six years since the last government committed to reviewing all transport and mobility schemes for people with disabilities, yet there has been no progress made towards improving options for transport to work or employment supports for people with disabilities.

“This is a grave violation of the fundamental human rights of people with disabilities,” the Cork South West TD added.

“Access to transportation on an equal basis with others is a right recognized by international human rights standards.

“It’s unacceptable that disabled citizens, especially those in rural areas, continue to face immense difficulties in accessing public transport, while the government fails to provide a personal transport scheme that meets their needs."

Mr Collins called on the Government to “take immediate action to implement a fair and adequate transport scheme that ensures equality, accessibility, and inclusion for disabled citizens in all sectors of society”.

Mr Collins is a member of the Rural Independents group of TDs, alongside Danny and Michael Healy-Rae, Mattie McGrath, Carol Nolan and Richard O’Donoghue.

Separately, the Regional Independents group of TDs, recently re-introduced a motion to the Dáil - first brought forward over a year ago - urging the Government to finally fulfil its UN obligations on disability.

Speaking on Midwest Radio, TD Denis Naughten said Government failures have forced people with disabilities to spend an extra €9,000 a year on transport.

“It is just not good enough that people with a disability, particularly those in many parts of rural Ireland, are effectively being left marooned in their own homes, unable to access appointments, unable to do things that we all take for granted, like going shopping or meeting up with friends,” the Roscommon Galway TD said.