Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 14:49

Man failed drugs test after swallowing cannabis when approached by gardaí

His barrister said the case was “unusual” as his client had swallowed a small amount of cannabis when he saw gardaí approaching him.
Man failed drugs test after swallowing cannabis when approached by gardaí

The 36-year-old received a mandatory one year driving disqualification, deferred until the start of November. He was also convicted and fined €100. Picture: iStock

Noel Baker

A man failed an oral test for drugs after he swallowed the cannabis in his possession when he was approached by gardaí.

Robert Janusauskas pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of cannabis when he was detected by a Garda patrol on Lower Road in Kinsale at 1am on July 5 last year.

Mr Janusauskas was one of two people in a van, Bandon District Court was told, with a Garda observing that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

Mr Janusauskas was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station, where a test for alcohol was negative but an oral fluid tests provided a positive reading. 

A subsequent blood sample showed Mr Janusauskas had excessive levels of cannabis in his system.

His barrister, William Bulman, said the case was “unusual” as his client had swallowed a small amount of cannabis when he saw gardaí approaching him.

“He was driving,” Mr Bulman told Judge James McNulty. 

“He saw that he had a small bit of cannabis in his possession. He ingested it and that is what caused the reading of the drug-driving.” 

Mr Bulman said his client had swallowed the drugs “in panic”.

Judge McNulty heard that Janusauskas drives for a living and had five previous convictions. The 36-year-old, with an address at Apt 8A, Main St in Kinsale, received a mandatory one year driving disqualification, deferred until the start of November. 

He was also convicted and fined €100.

More in this section

Cork school writes to Children's Ombudsman seeking support to get school traffic warden Cork school writes to Children's Ombudsman seeking support to get school traffic warden
Darkness into Light events to take place across Cork Darkness into Light events to take place across Cork
PepsiCo unveils Ireland’s largest rooftop solar panel installation PepsiCo unveils Ireland’s largest rooftop solar panel installation
cork court
'I should have reacted differently': Man jailed for three years for manslaughter

'I should have reacted differently': Man jailed for three years for manslaughter

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more