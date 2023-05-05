Man failed drugs test after swallowing cannabis when approached by gardaí

A man failed an oral test for drugs after he swallowed the cannabis in his possession when he was approached by gardaí.
Robert Janusauskas pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of cannabis when he was detected by a Garda patrol on Lower Road in Kinsale at 1am on July 5 last year.
Mr Janusauskas was one of two people in a van, Bandon District Court was told, with a Garda observing that he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.
Mr Janusauskas was arrested and brought to Bandon Garda Station, where a test for alcohol was negative but an oral fluid tests provided a positive reading.
A subsequent blood sample showed Mr Janusauskas had excessive levels of cannabis in his system.
His barrister, William Bulman, said the case was “unusual” as his client had swallowed a small amount of cannabis when he saw gardaí approaching him.
“He was driving,” Mr Bulman told Judge James McNulty.
Mr Bulman said his client had swallowed the drugs “in panic”.
Judge McNulty heard that Janusauskas drives for a living and had five previous convictions. The 36-year-old, with an address at Apt 8A, Main St in Kinsale, received a mandatory one year driving disqualification, deferred until the start of November.
He was also convicted and fined €100.