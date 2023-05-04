Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 09:30

Sentencing delayed for pair over robbery of elderly woman

Judge Helen Boyle said that due to other business of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, it was not possible to reach sentencing yesterday.
Judge Helen Boyle said that due to other business of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, it was not possible to reach sentencing yesterday.

Liam Heylin

SENTENCING of two men for their parts in the violent robbery of a 93-year-old Cork woman of her pension has been put back until tomorrow.

Judge Helen Boyle said that due to other business of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, it was not possible to reach sentencing yesterday.

The two accused were remanded in continuing custody.

The prosecution was keen to have the elderly victim heard in relation to the impact of the crime on her. It is possible that the actual imposition of sentences may be further adjourned once the sentencing evidence is heard tomorrow.

Damian Fitzgerald, aged 35, of Inniscarra Rd, Fair Hill, Cork, and Damien Long, aged 43, of Ardbhaile, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded not guilty to robbing the woman.

A jury of three women and nine men had to be sworn in for a trial before Judge Helen Boyle at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

However, their lawyers then asked for the accused to be rearraigned just as the trial was ready to commence.

Fitzgerald and Long then pleaded guilty to the charge of robbing the elderly woman of her handbag containing €588 in cash, purse, bank cards, driving licence, public service card, house keys, car keys and Galaxy mobile phone.

It was alleged previously that the injured party had collected a double pension in advance of Christmas at her local post office in Cork and that she was knocked to the ground and dragged along by two attackers who robbed her.

The crime was committed on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Charlemont Terrace, Wellington Rd, Cork.

