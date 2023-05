GREEN Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan is set to host a Eurovision ‘watch party’ at her constituency office in Cork city on the night of the grand finale of the prestigious song contest.

The free event on Saturday, May 13, will take place at 7pm at Ms O’Sullivan’s office on Washington Street, with attendees invited to play a variety of Eurovision-themed games throughout the night.

This will be the 67th edition of the international song competition, taking place in Liverpool after the UK’s second place finish last year.

The 2022 competition was won by Ukraine.

Prizes on the night will include vouchers for local businesses as well as an educational trip for two to the European Parliament in Brussels. A selection of foods from participating countries will also be provided. Tickets are free but must be pre-booked due to limited space.

Tickets are available via Ms O’Sullivan’s social media channels and at graceosullivan.ie.

Ireland will attempt to qualify for the competition proper next Tuesday.