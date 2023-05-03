Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 19:15

Landlords deny allegations over Cork house, court hears

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said today that there had been widespread publicity about the case since the allegations were first described recently at Cork District Court
Liam Heylin

A KERRY man and his adult son who own a house in Cork have rejected allegations made against them in a case where they were accused of ejecting tenants from this house — under counts for trespass, assault, and attempted theft of a phone.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said today that there had been widespread publicity about the case since the allegations were first described recently at Cork District Court.

“I want to make it clear, my clients are pleading not guilty and do not accept the allegations that appeared in the general media concerning them,” said Mr Cuddigan.

Judge Colm Roberts said to the solicitor: “You have made your point — the media can duly note what you are saying.”

Mr Cuddigan said earlier in the brief hearing that both defendants could be taken together and that a hearing date would be required for the case.

“I would have thought the case will take half a day,” he said.

Judge Roberts adjourned the case until June 20, with the two men remanded on continuing bail.

The judge said the defendants would be excused from appearing in person on that date, as it would only be mentioned for the purpose of setting a date for a district court trial.

Sergeant John Kelleher previously outlined that the alleged incident at the centre of the case occurred on August 11, 2022.

“At 8am on that date, Daniel Lynch — accompanied by his son Donal — went to the property that they owned at 4 Nursery View, Glasheen Rd and changed the locks on the premises,” he said.

“They allegedly ejected the tenants by force and in the process allegedly assaulted a male and a female and attempted to steal a mobile phone from the male tenant.”

Daniel Lynch, aged 62, from Moanmore, Castleisland, Co Kerry, and his son, 32-year-old Donal Lynch, of the same address, face the same four charges.

They have been charged with assaulting a man and a woman, attempting to commit theft — namely the man’s mobile phone — and trespassing with intent to commit theft at the property at 4 Nursery View on Glasheen Rd, Cork.

