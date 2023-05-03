Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 16:22

Council house tenants now allowed to let out rooms

The Government has extended the scheme to local authority tenants in an effort to ease the ongoing housing crisis.
Council house tenants now allowed to let out rooms

Tenants in council housing across Cork are now able to let out rooms in their homes following an extension of the rent-a-room scheme.

Elaine Whelan

Tenants in council housing across Cork are now able to let out rooms in their homes following an extension of the rent-a-room scheme.

The Government has extended the scheme to local authority tenants in an effort to ease the housing crisis.

It means people who are living in council homes are eligible to let their spare bedroom for up to €14,000 a year, tax-free. This rent payment will reportedly not affect any social welfare thresholds.

It is estimated that around 10% of local authority homes across the country are currently under-occupied.

It is hoped that expanding the rent a room scheme will add the equivalent of 28,000 homes to the housing stock.

Currently, demand for housing in Cork is at an all time high, while available properties across the city and county are in short supply.

A representative for Cork based letting agent, Auctioneera, said recently: “We still are seeing strong demand for properties across Cork as witnessed by high viewing attendances and strong results for our sellers. It underlines there is still restricted supply but strong demand.”

Former chair of the Housing Agency, Conor Skehan, said extending the rent a room scheme is a step in the right direction.

“It is fantastic to see the debate move on from giving more money to builders to build more houses,” he stated. 

“I’m delighted to see the debate at least beginning to talk managing our existing housing stock.”

The extension of the scheme does not require new laws, and officials expect to have the necessary administrative changes made at some stage during the summer.

The move was signed off by Cabinet last week as part of a €1bn mini-budget to speed up the building of homes. 

Read More

Darragh O’Brien insists he is no ‘spoofer’ as he defends record on housing

More in this section

Crosshaven facing water supply disruption  Crosshaven facing water supply disruption 
'We look at the cost of losing a family member or friend': Fire service picket to reopen Ballincollig Station Cork City Fire Service demands to see "Plan B" before engaging with WRC
Hospital corridor with gurneys Cork hospital continues to record high numbers on trolleys
cork housinghousing crisis
SHEIN to open first Cork pop-up shop

SHEIN to open first Cork pop-up shop

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more