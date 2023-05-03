Council house tenants now allowed to let out rooms

Tenants in council housing across Cork are now able to let out rooms in their homes following an extension of the rent-a-room scheme.

The Government has extended the scheme to local authority tenants in an effort to ease the housing crisis.

It means people who are living in council homes are eligible to let their spare bedroom for up to €14,000 a year, tax-free. This rent payment will reportedly not affect any social welfare thresholds.

It is estimated that around 10% of local authority homes across the country are currently under-occupied.

It is hoped that expanding the rent a room scheme will add the equivalent of 28,000 homes to the housing stock.

Currently, demand for housing in Cork is at an all time high, while available properties across the city and county are in short supply.

A representative for Cork based letting agent, Auctioneera, said recently: “We still are seeing strong demand for properties across Cork as witnessed by high viewing attendances and strong results for our sellers. It underlines there is still restricted supply but strong demand.”

Former chair of the Housing Agency, Conor Skehan, said extending the rent a room scheme is a step in the right direction.

“It is fantastic to see the debate move on from giving more money to builders to build more houses,” he stated.

“I’m delighted to see the debate at least beginning to talk managing our existing housing stock.”

The extension of the scheme does not require new laws, and officials expect to have the necessary administrative changes made at some stage during the summer.

The move was signed off by Cabinet last week as part of a €1bn mini-budget to speed up the building of homes.