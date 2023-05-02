UK soccer scout charged with theft in Cork is refused bail

A London-based soccer scout accused of climbing in the window of the Glenvera Hotel in Cork and stealing property was refused bail.

Detective Garda Páraic White said there were garda concerns about the man’s identity.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused had given his name correctly as Laminic Diop and added: “He has a very good job working as a soccer scout in London.”

The defendant was arrested by Det Garda White and charged with carrying out a burglary at the hotel, Wellington Road, Cork, on March 7 and stealing two wallets and a mobile phone.

The 36-year-old was also charged with four counts of theft.

The particulars of the alleged thefts related to the use of making various purchases by tapping bank cards in the stolen wallets twice at Heuston Station and once each at two pubs in Dublin.

According to those theft charges they allegedly occurred in the few days following theft on March 7.

Det Garda White said that one of the concerns about bail was: “He failed to disclose the flight he arrived on.”

On the burglary, the detective said it was alleged that access to the hotel was through a bathroom window. He also said there was high-quality CCTV of the incident.

Judge Colm Roberts said the main difficulty the court had with the application for bail was: “We don’t even know he is who he is.”

Mr Burke said the defendant instructed him that he stayed with a friend in Galway, that all of his belongings, including ID, were in his friend’s house in Galway. He said he could not get in touch with the friend because his phone is still in his bag at the friend’s house and he does not know the friend’s address.

Judge Roberts said: “It may be this is a very unfortunate situation or it may be something else… The court cannot deal with this while he remains a mystery… I have to refuse bail in the circumstances.”

When arrested he told gardaí that his address was South Kensington in London.