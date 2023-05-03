Surprise and disappointment as 'much-needed' pedestrian crossing near Cork school fails to secure funding

A Cork city councillor has been left "surprised" and "disappointed" following news that a proposed zebra crossing at a busy junction near Scoil Padre Pio in Churchfield has been unsuccessful in securing funding from a Department of Transport scheme.

The need for a pedestrian crossing had been highlighted by local councillors and by parents of pupils in the school, who in 2021 petitioned for the crossing to be developed.

A public consultation process for a pedestrian crossing at the junction of St Colmcille’s Road and Churchfield Way Lower commenced last August.

No submissions or observations were received by the deadline and the proposed crossing was subsequently approved by city councillors in September.

However, local representatives in the city's North-West ward were recently informed that the crossing has been unsuccessful in securing funding under the Department of Transport’s low cost safety improvement scheme.

Speaking to The Echo, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by the update.

“It went out for Section 38 planning process, which is a public consultation process.

“My understanding was that it wouldn’t have went out for Section 38 unless it was going to be funded."

“I think there was a good case made for it [the pedestrian crossing] and the public engaged on the issue as well looking to see it happen and now it’s not happening, at this stage anyway," he said.

Mr Nugent said he will be seeking further information at the next council meeting and will be enquiring as to whether there are other funding streams the council could secure finance through to progress the crossing which he described as "much-needed" for the area.

He said local councillors were informed in recent days that the cost estimate for the crossing is €53,000.

Cork City Council previously stated that it recognised the need for the crossing to improve road safety at the location.

A report to councillors following the public consultation said the crossing would “bring about a substantial improvement in pedestrian safety and connectivity in this area”.