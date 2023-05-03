Weddings in Cork last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels, new data shows

THE number of marriages celebrated in Cork last year exceeded the pre-pandemic 2019 figure, in line with the national trend.

According to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), 2,227 new marriages were registered in Cork in 2022, close to a 19% increase on the 2021 figure of 1,876, and a 7% increase on the 2019 figure of 2,073.

Of the 670 marriages registered in Cork City last year, 361 were civil ceremonies, with Roman Catholic, at 194, the second-most popular ceremony, followed by ceremonies of different religious denominations, at 48.

This was in contrast to marriages registered in Cork county in 2022: 814 were Roman Catholic ceremonies, 247 were ceremonies of different religious denominations, and 178 were performed by the Humanist Association.

Nationally, 23,173 couples tied the knot last year, with the overall number of marriages in 2022 exceeding the 2019 figure by 14%.

The number of marriages last year increased by 35%, compared with 2021.

“The average age of men in an opposite-sex marriage was 37.4 years, while the average age of men in a same-sex marriage was higher, at 39.4 years,” CSO statistician, Seán O’Connor, said.

“The average age of women in an opposite-sex marriage was 35.4 in 2022, while the comparable age for women in a same-sex marriage was 38.2 years.”

Friday was the most popular day to get married, while July was the most popular month to wed last year.

The least popular day to wed in 2022 was Sunday, while the least popular month was January.