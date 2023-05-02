Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 08:30

TD slams the 108-day average waiting time for access to geriatric services

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund waiting list figures show that 152 people were waiting up to six months and 34 were waiting from six to 12 months for an appointment.
TD slams the 108-day average waiting time for access to geriatric services

Nationally, there were 3,547 people on waiting lists for geriatric medicine as of March 30. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Breda Graham

CORK TD Thomas Gould has condemned the 108-day average wait time for a geriatric medicine appointment at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central has called on the Government to immediately resource geriatric services in CUH.

Figures supplied to Mr Gould by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly show 186 people waiting for a geriatric medicine outpatient appointment at CUH as of March 30.

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show that 152 people were waiting up to six months and 34 were waiting from six to 12 months for an appointment.

At Mercy University Hospital (MUH), 21 people were waiting up to six months. The average wait was 108 days at CUH and 29 days at MUH.

“When people seek geriatric consultations, it is generally because they desperately need them. Loved ones who are declining and need support,” Deputy Gould said.

“The Government were jumping up and down with the launch of the Assisted Decision-Making Service. What use is that to older people who cannot access the services?

“One hundred and eight days is the average wait time with 34 people waiting over six months. People do not go onto these waiting lists unless they are in dire need of services.

“They are likely declining while they wait over 100 days to see a consultant. That is not good enough.”

Nationally, there were 3,547 people on waiting lists for geriatric medicine as of March 30.

There were a total of 30 people on inpatient waiting lists and a total of 3,517 people on outpatient waiting lists for geriatric medicine.

In response to the deputy, Minister Donnelly referred to the 2023 Waiting List Action Plan which is funding the HSE and the National Treatment Purchase Fund to reduce hospital waiting lists by 10% in 2023. Minister Donnelly described the Plan as the next step in the multi-annual approach towards achieving a vision of “a world-class public healthcare system in which everyone has timely and transparent access to high-quality scheduled care, where and when they need it”.

Deputy Gould said, however, the situation at Cork hospitals is escalating out of control.

“We know that there are huge numbers of elderly people forced to attend emergency departments in CUH and the Mercy. Some of these people are likely on waiting lists for healthcare that could prevent their emergencies.”

The South/South West Hospital Group has been contacted by The Echo for comment.

Read More

Tánaiste 'acknowledges' growing pressure on Cork householders amid soaring mortgage interest rates

More in this section

Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry
Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig Call to address 'anti-social behaviour' in Ballincollig
Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city Opening of new aesthetic and wellness clinic sees 10 new jobs created in Cork city
cork healthcork university hospitalmercy university hospital
Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure

Youghal RNLI lifeboat crew escort two people safely to shore after RIB suffers engine failure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more