TD slams the 108-day average waiting time for access to geriatric services

CORK TD Thomas Gould has condemned the 108-day average wait time for a geriatric medicine appointment at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central has called on the Government to immediately resource geriatric services in CUH.

Figures supplied to Mr Gould by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly show 186 people waiting for a geriatric medicine outpatient appointment at CUH as of March 30.

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show that 152 people were waiting up to six months and 34 were waiting from six to 12 months for an appointment.

At Mercy University Hospital (MUH), 21 people were waiting up to six months. The average wait was 108 days at CUH and 29 days at MUH.

“When people seek geriatric consultations, it is generally because they desperately need them. Loved ones who are declining and need support,” Deputy Gould said.

“The Government were jumping up and down with the launch of the Assisted Decision-Making Service. What use is that to older people who cannot access the services?

“One hundred and eight days is the average wait time with 34 people waiting over six months. People do not go onto these waiting lists unless they are in dire need of services.

“They are likely declining while they wait over 100 days to see a consultant. That is not good enough.”

Nationally, there were 3,547 people on waiting lists for geriatric medicine as of March 30.

There were a total of 30 people on inpatient waiting lists and a total of 3,517 people on outpatient waiting lists for geriatric medicine.

In response to the deputy, Minister Donnelly referred to the 2023 Waiting List Action Plan which is funding the HSE and the National Treatment Purchase Fund to reduce hospital waiting lists by 10% in 2023. Minister Donnelly described the Plan as the next step in the multi-annual approach towards achieving a vision of “a world-class public healthcare system in which everyone has timely and transparent access to high-quality scheduled care, where and when they need it”.

Deputy Gould said, however, the situation at Cork hospitals is escalating out of control.

“We know that there are huge numbers of elderly people forced to attend emergency departments in CUH and the Mercy. Some of these people are likely on waiting lists for healthcare that could prevent their emergencies.”

The South/South West Hospital Group has been contacted by The Echo for comment.