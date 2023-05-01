Gardaí investigate after a man's body is found in Bantry

The body of a man discovered by a member of the public in Bantry today has been conveyed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man in Bantry, County Cork on Monday, May 1, said a Garda spokesperson.

The body was discovered in the Quay area of Bantry town at approximately 10am.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing.