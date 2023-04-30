Chance to see a children's classic and a Jane Austen favourite in stunning outdoor venue in Cork 

Fota House and surrounding gardens play host to two open-air theatre performances from Chapterhouse Theatre Company this summer, giving Cork audiences the chance to see a children's classic and a Jane Austen favourite performed in the great outdoors.

‘The Secret Garden’ by Frances Hodgson Burnett will be performed on Friday June 23 while audiences can watch ‘Sense and Sensibility’ by Jane Austen on Saturday July 8.

A critically acclaimed theatre company, Chapterhouse have been touring for over twenty years and specialise in open-air Shakespeare, classical literature, and family shows.

The Secret Garden, adapted for stage by Laura Turner, follows young Mary Lennox on her discovery as she travels to her uncle’s house deep in the Yorkshire countryside, where unexpected friends and magical creatures help her unlock the mystery of the Secret Garden.

Laura Turner also adapted the Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen for the stage.

The story follows two sisters of the Dashwood family. Elinor, possessed of good common sense, and Marianne, characterised by her emotional sensibilities.

Marianne must overcome adversity as her pursuit of the heartthrob John Willoughby is complicated by the interest of Colonel Brandon. Meanwhile, Elinor finds herself in a romantic entanglement with clergyman Edward Ferrars.

"Bring your picnic, blankets or folding chair for this open air performance and enjoy an evening of magical theatre in beautiful surroundings."

To book tickets, call 021 481 5543 or visit fotahouse.com.

More details of Chapterhouse’s summer tours can be found at chapterhouse.org.