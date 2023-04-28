County council claims national health award

CORK County Council was honoured with a health award as business group Ibec marked its ninth annual National Workplace Wellbeing Day on April 28.

With up to 1,000 companies participating annually, the day provides an opportunity for businesses across Ireland to celebrate with a range of health and wellbeing activities in the workplace.

As part of this year’s activity, Ibec launched the ‘Top 100 Companies Leading in Wellbeing’ index in association with the business and finance media group.

The index recognises the top 100 businesses of all sizes for their exceptional contribution to employees’ social, mental, and physical wellbeing.

Cork County Council received the KeepWell award for Best in Class Physical Health.

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said: “Cork County Council is immensely proud to receive the award for best in class in the pillar of physical activity/exercise opportunities for our staff.

The most common change people would seek to make is to be more physically active. To this end, we provide a range of opportunities for employees to incorporate physical activity into their daily working lives.

“As on organisation, we continually highlight the benefits of exercise in terms of overall wellbeing while we also challenge ourselves to provide a variety of activities based on staff feedback and participation.

“It is always rewarding to receive acknowledgement from an external expert on the validity of our programme as we aim to continually improve the wellbeing programme for all employees. On behalf of Cork County Council, I would like to thank Ibec for both this award and their ongoing support.”

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy added: “I would like to offer congratulations to the companies included in the top 100 index.

“These are companies that have consistently demonstrated their strategic approach to and understanding of wellbeing in the workplace.”