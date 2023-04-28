Cork teacher fighting for his life in China

A CORK teacher is fighting for his life in China after a horrific fall left him with life-threatening injuries.

Anthony Desmond has been in a coma since he suffered a serious head injury in a fall on February 26 in Shenzhen, where he works as an English teacher.

His brother Cormac told broadcaster PJ Coogan on Cork 96FM’s , that Anthony has been operated on twice in the last nine weeks, and appealed for donations to get his brother home.

Anthony, known to his friends as Tony, has been left with a fractured skull, a brain haemorrhage, and potentially life-changing injuries.

“We’re waiting for him to wake up,” said Cormac.

Tony, 58, has lived in China for over a decade. Having studied for a masters in Chinese culture and enterprise in University College Cork, he travelled to China on a placement and fell in love with his adopted country.

“He has been teaching English since 2012,” said Cormac.

The family want to get him home, but they need help with his ongoing surgeries. An online funding campaign has been set up to pay for his eventual return.

So far, more than €12,000 has been raised out of a €50,000 target.

Tony was returning home on February 26 when he lost his balance while walking up a slope and fell back, hitting his head off the ground.

“He was on his own, but CCTV shows that it was just an accident. There was no one else involved,” said Cormac.

Tony was found on the ground after about 30 minutes by a local shopkeeper and an ambulance was called. He has since been moved off life-support into a high-dependency unit, and now is breathing independently but has to be tube fed. “There is some movement. There is some involuntary eye opening.”

Sadly, his family will not know the full extent of his injuries until he wakes up. Doctors are hopeful that he will wake up but cannot say with certainty that he will. “They don’t want to get your hopes up. There is still a chance that he will never wake up. They have indicated to us that they are confident he will wake up. We don’t know what the long-term result will be,” said Cormac.

Tony is being comforted by his Chinese friends, with the assistance of the Irish embassy. The worst-case scenario would be having to charter an air ambulance flight, costing up to €150,000.

Tony’s brothers are visiting constantly. “We’re hoping that he will start waking up, and one of us will be there for that,” Cormac said.

“As soon as we hear that there are some signs of him regaining consciousness, I want to be there.”

Cormac said Tony is to be transferred to a general ward next week, making visits easier.

“Any donation big or small is appreciated and we would like to thank all of Tony’s friends and colleagues in Ireland, the UK, and China for all the help and support they’ve given us and him so far,” added Cormac.