Minister rejects criticism over new housing measures

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien has rejected criticism from Cork Chamber regarding new housing measures, asserting that there is “no lack of ambition from Government” in tackling the housing crisis.

The Government announced changes to the Housing For All plan on Tuesday, introducing measures aimed at refurbishing homes faster, speeding up construction, and boosting the supply of affordable rental properties.

Cork Chamber welcomed the increase in grants for vacant and derelict properties proposed in the new measures, but said that, on the whole, the measures are not ambitious enough.

“The focus on cost-rental homes in this latest housing package by Government is well-intentioned but lacks ambition and the conditions associated with obtaining these planned units will leave large sections of the workforce excluded,” said Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy.

“For these plans to have any meaningful impact the level of investment in the scheme must be extended and the income qualification thresholds for people to apply must be significantly increased.”

Mr Healy said he believes that overall the measures are “a move in the right direction” but “do not address... supply for rent or sale”.

Speaking to reporters in Cork yesterday, the minister said the new measures “certainly don’t lack ambition”.

“We work very closely with our chambers of commerce all across the country and I welcome their input, but we’ll be investing this year in close to €5bn in housing, where the State is the biggest single actor and investor in housing.

“We are turning the corner in that delivery.

“I know the chambers of commerce will understand this too — we are playing catch up.

“We had issues certainly with regard to covid, with a 20-week construction shut down, but even with that we were able to exceed our targets last year,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said the new measures, which include scrapping development levies for 12 months, are “very significant”.

“I can absolutely assure everyone there’s no lack of ambition from Government, but more importantly there’s no lack of delivery… there is momentum there — it’s not perfect, we have a lot more to do, I’m acutely aware of that, but I always welcome constructive feedback from the chambers and I certainly take that on board,” he continued.

Mr O’Brien added that Government will be monitoring the delivery of the new measures “very closely”.