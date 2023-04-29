Sat, 29 Apr, 2023 - 08:15

Ireland's first elected black female public rep to speak in Cork

Yemi Adenuga, Fine Gael, will attend the ‘Women Belong’ event to set out the tools needed by women to run for election.
Cork City Council is to welcome Ireland’s first black, female elected public representative to City Hall next week.

Elaine Whelan

Yemi Adenuga, Fine Gael, will attend the ‘Women Belong’ event, which is supported by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Ms Adenuga is Ireland’s first black, female elected public representative and Meath County Council’s first migrant councillor. Ms Adenuga will set out what tools are needed by women to run for election.

Councillor Yemi Adenuga at the Black and Irish Gala Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin last December.
Councillor Yemi Adenuga at the Black and Irish Gala Awards at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin last December.

Paul Moynihan, director of corporate affairs and international relations at Cork City Council, said: “Councillor Adenuga has an impressive background as a high-impact global speaker, a confidence-building coach, and a life-transformation mentor. This event, with councillor Adenuga at the helm, will provide the drive and knowledge that you can take with you to get involved and make a difference.”

The event, organised by Cork City Council in partnership with Women for Election, will be held in City Hall on Friday, May 5, from 2pm to 5pm.

Part of the ‘More Women for Election in Cork’ programme, this ‘Women Belong’ event is designed to equip females with the confidence, support, and tools to get involved in local politics, support other women in their political life, and perhaps put themselves forward for the 2024 local elections.

CEO of Women for Election Caitriona Gleeson said: “‘Women Belong’ gives attendees the first-hand experience of what it feels like to sit in the decision-making seat. 

"With 75% of council seats occupied by men, we cannot afford to let this opportunity pass us by for another five years. 

"We must have more women at our decision-making tables to ensure an accurately representative democracy.”

cork city council
<p>Sonya Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, County Cork, will appear by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing on that date – May 17 – set today by Judge Helen Boyle. Picture: iStock</p>

Sentencing date for woman accused of making false complaints against nine people pushed out 

READ NOW

