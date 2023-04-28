Cork politicians seek funding for community centre in Fairhill

There are hopes that an application will be made for funding to build a community centre to service the people of Fairhill.

Sinn Féin politicians in the northwest area of Cork City, namely Thomas Gould TD and councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins have written to Cork City Council requesting they make an application for funding.

Mr Gould said that he had raised the need for new community centres in Cork in the Dáil earlier this week.

“I think we need to recognise that there are large communities without access to one despite the clear benefits a community centre has on integration and supports,” he said.

“It is good news that there is funding available for sites that are shovel ready.

“I will point out that this still doesn’t support those communities that are lacking a strong community association and we do need to see funding to build strength in these communities.

“However, the McSweeney Farm site would be an ideal location with a design already in place and a community desperately in need,” said Mr Gould.

Meanwhile, his colleague, Mick Nugent added: “For people in Fairhill, this centre could be transformative.

“It could help to strengthen the community ties and give people a social outlet.

“This is particularly important coming out of Covid.”

Kenneth Collins said: “We have seen, in Farranree, Knocknaheeny, the Glen and other areas, the benefits of community centres in bringing communities together.

“We are hopeful that the minister will look favourably on an application from Cork City Council.”