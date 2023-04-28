Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 10:33

Man who carried two carving knives around Cork town avoids jail

The defendant pleaded guilty to having two carving knives on North Main Street on August 13, 2022.

Liam Heylin

GARDAÍ in Youghal were alerted to a young man from the town carrying two large carving knives on a night last August.

Now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court, 29-year-old Niall Forrest of North Main Street, Youghal, County Cork, has appeared for sentencing for carrying the weapons.

Detective Garda Aidan D’Ardis gave evidence of what happened on the night.

Garda colleagues were alerted by a woman who had seen Forrest in possession of the carving knives.

He was arrested and detained and was very cooperative at interview.

Det. Garda D’Ardis said he knew the young man and that this kind of offence would be totally out of character for him.

The defendant said on the night that he felt under threat and under pressure.

“I have known him a long time and he is a nervous individual,” the detective said.

The prosecution had been happy to have the matter heard at the district court but the judge there refused jurisdiction and it was sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister, William Bulman, said of the accused, “He is a quiet, unassuming man of a nervous disposition.

“He has been offered employment in Norway. If he is given a suspended sentence I don’t think he will be troubling the court into the future.” 

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a one-year suspended sentence.

However, she warned the defendant of the dangers of carrying knives and that it can result in people facing trial at the Central Criminal Court, where murder cases are heard.

When the sentencing concluded with the imposition of a suspended sentence, Niall Forrest said, “Thank you so much, Judge.”

