Gardaí are seeking public's assistance in tracing missing Cork teenager

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Martin O'Donoghue who was last seen in the Western Road area of Cork city on the morning of Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Martin is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Martin was wearing a black tracksuit, Canada Goose gilet jacket and blue & grey Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on Martin's whereabouts are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.