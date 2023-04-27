There were 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals this morning, with Cork University Hospital (CUH) recording the second-highest numbers on trolleys nationally.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 71 patients on trolleys at CUH, 62 of whom were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and nine of whom were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere at the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys on Thursday, with a total of 90 patients waiting on a bed at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 24 patients waiting on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In West Cork, there were five patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

On Wednesday, there were 107 patients on trolleys in Cork, with 73 patients recorded on trolleys at CUH, 29 at MUH, and a further five patients on trolleys at BGH.

On Tuesday morning, there were 122 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals, including 84 at CUH, 33 at MUH, and a further five at BGH.

Monday morning saw 68 on trolleys at CUH, 13 on trolleys at MUH and seven patients on trolleys at BGH.