Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 10:51

100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 71 patients on trolleys at CUH.
100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 71 patients on trolleys at CUH.

Breda Graham

There were 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals this morning, with Cork University Hospital (CUH) recording the second-highest numbers on trolleys nationally.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 71 patients on trolleys at CUH, 62 of whom were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and nine of whom were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere at the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys on Thursday, with a total of 90 patients waiting on a bed at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 24 patients waiting on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In West Cork, there were five patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

On Wednesday, there were 107 patients on trolleys in Cork, with 73 patients recorded on trolleys at CUH, 29 at MUH, and a further five patients on trolleys at BGH.

On Tuesday morning, there were 122 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals, including 84 at CUH, 33 at MUH, and a further five at BGH.

Monday morning saw 68 on trolleys at CUH, 13 on trolleys at MUH and seven patients on trolleys at BGH.

Read More

Cork Airport to welcome more than 50,000 passengers this bank holiday weekend 

More in this section

Dirty empty dark corridor in abandoned building, doors, light in the end, perspective, way to freedom Cork City is owed €4.2m in derelict sites levies
gavel Man trying to open first-floor window of property caught by householder 
'We look at the cost of losing a family member or friend': Fire service picket to reopen Ballincollig Station 'We look at the cost of losing a family member or friend': Fire service picket to reopen Ballincollig Station
<p>The Echo Boy sculpture in Cork city centre. Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

Song celebrating Cork's 'Echo Boys' to be launched 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more