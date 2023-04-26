Over 100 patients on trolleys in Cork; CUH records second-highest numbers on trolleys across country

There were over 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday morning, with Cork University Hospital (CUH) recording the second-highest numbers on trolleys across the country.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 107 patients on trolleys in Cork as of 8am on Wednesday morning.

At CUH, there were 73 patients recorded on trolleys, 60 of whom were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and a further 13 patients were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys on Wednesday, with a total of 90 patients waiting on a bed at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 29 patients waiting on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In West Cork, there were five patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

On Tuesday morning, there were 122 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals, including 84 at CUH, 33 at MUH, and a further five at BGH.

Monday morning saw 68 on trolleys at CUH, 13 on trolleys at MUH and seven patients on trolleys at BGH.