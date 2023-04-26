Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 12:54

Over 100 patients on trolleys in Cork; CUH records second-highest numbers on trolleys across country

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 107 patients on trolleys in Cork as of 8am on Wednesday morning.
Over 100 patients on trolleys in Cork; CUH records second-highest numbers on trolleys across country

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 107 patients on trolleys in Cork as of 8am on Wednesday morning.

Breda Graham

There were over 100 people recorded on trolleys across Cork hospitals on Wednesday morning, with Cork University Hospital (CUH) recording the second-highest numbers on trolleys across the country.

According to the latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were a total of 107 patients on trolleys in Cork as of 8am on Wednesday morning.

At CUH, there were 73 patients recorded on trolleys, 60 of whom were waiting on trolleys at the hospital’s emergency department (ED) and a further 13 patients were waiting on trolleys in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) recorded the highest number of patients on trolleys on Wednesday, with a total of 90 patients waiting on a bed at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Cork city, there were 29 patients waiting on trolleys at Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

In West Cork, there were five patients waiting on trolleys at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

On Tuesday morning, there were 122 people on trolleys across Cork hospitals, including 84 at CUH, 33 at MUH, and a further five at BGH.

Monday morning saw 68 on trolleys at CUH, 13 on trolleys at MUH and seven patients on trolleys at BGH.

Read More

'Gifting a billion to developers': Criticism in Cork of latest housing measures

More in this section

Cork woman in court on drugs charges due a baby next week Cork woman in court on drugs charges due a baby next week
Pregnancy stock Cabinet refers abortion services report to health committee; calls in Cork for more changes
Cahirmee horse fair Cork attractions make list of most visited OPW heritage sites in 2022
<p>Trooper Shane Kearney who was injured in the Lebanon. Picture: Óglaigh na hÉireann</p>

Cork Trooper Shane Kearney to undergo surgery in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more