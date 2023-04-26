Michael Creed ‘privileged’ to represent Cork

CORK NORTH WEST TD Michael Creed has said it has been a privilege to represent his constituents in the Dáil as the veteran politician announced his decision to retire as a TD at the end of the current term.

In a statement yesterday, the Macroom native said he informed the Fine Gael Cork North West Constituency Executive on Monday evening that he will not be contesting the next general election.

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann,” said Mr Creed.

“It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.”

Mr Creed said his commitment to Fine Gael and its leadership is “unchanged”. “I wish the Fine Gael party and all my Oireachtas colleagues the very best. Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

A former Cork county councillor, Mr Creed was first elected to the Dáil in 1989 before losing his seat in the 2002 general election. He regained it five years later and was made Fine Gael’s agriculture spokesperson. He served as agriculture, food, and marine minister from 2016 to 2020.

Paying tribute to Mr Creed, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said he has been an “exceptional representative” for Cork North West “who has worked tirelessly for his constituents”.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement,” said Mr Varadkar.

“He secured State investment in local schools and other essential facilities and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency.

"Michael was a committed minister for agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges. Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the Parliamentary Party. I wish him well in the future.”

Mr Creed’s decision to retire as a TD makes him the fourth sitting Fine Gael TD who has said they will not contest the next election.