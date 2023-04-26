Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 07:55

Michael Creed ‘privileged’ to represent Cork

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann.”
Michael Creed ‘privileged’ to represent Cork

Outgoing TD Michael Creed at the Mill Road in Macroom during works on the new bypass. ‘I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann,’ he said. Picture: Dan Linehan

Amy Nolan

CORK NORTH WEST TD Michael Creed has said it has been a privilege to represent his constituents in the Dáil as the veteran politician announced his decision to retire as a TD at the end of the current term.

In a statement yesterday, the Macroom native said he informed the Fine Gael Cork North West Constituency Executive on Monday evening that he will not be contesting the next general election.

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann,” said Mr Creed.

“It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.”

Mr Creed said his commitment to Fine Gael and its leadership is “unchanged”. “I wish the Fine Gael party and all my Oireachtas colleagues the very best. Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

A former Cork county councillor, Mr Creed was first elected to the Dáil in 1989 before losing his seat in the 2002 general election. He regained it five years later and was made Fine Gael’s agriculture spokesperson. He served as agriculture, food, and marine minister from 2016 to 2020.

Paying tribute to Mr Creed, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said he has been an “exceptional representative” for Cork North West “who has worked tirelessly for his constituents”.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement,” said Mr Varadkar. 

“He secured State investment in local schools and other essential facilities and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency. 

"Michael was a committed minister for agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges. Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the Parliamentary Party. I wish him well in the future.”

Mr Creed’s decision to retire as a TD makes him the fourth sitting Fine Gael TD who has said they will not contest the next election.

Read More

Opinion poll showing drop in support for Fine Gael doesn't tell the whole story, says Cork TD

More in this section

judge gavel on a blue wooden background €17k cash discovered stashed in fridge at West Cork property during drugs search
Student health and wellbeing survey Planning permission granted for the construction of a new 600 pupil secondary school in Cork City
'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player 'David was quite simply an inspiration to everyone' - Tributes paid to Cork teacher and amputee soccer player
cork politicsnorth cork
<p>Charles Fort in Kinsale was listed as the 10th most popular paid visitor attraction in the country. Picture Dan Linehan.</p>

Cork attractions make list of most visited OPW heritage sites in 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more