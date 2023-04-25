Tue, 25 Apr, 2023 - 20:15

Cork County Council to roll out online pay parking in Cobh as part of pilot initiative

Council deputy chief executive Clodagh Henehen said it is the council’s intention to roll out the software to other towns in Cork County.
John Bohane

CORK County Council is to roll out the option of making online payments for parking in towns as part of a pilot scheme which is to be first introduced in Cobh.

The motion was proposed by the Cobh Municipal District at last Monday’s full council meeting.

Fine Gael councillor Sinead Sheppard said they want the most ‘efficient’ system possible in Cobh. “Recent research from the Banking and Payments Federation found since covid there has been a massive increase in emphasis on contact-free online payments. We just want the most efficient system possible in Cobh.

“We have to be mindful of people who are not tech-savvy and have the option of one or two machines for them spread across the town,” she said.

“It is not workable the way it is at the minute. This is something we have been pushing in Cobh since 2019. Cobh is unique as we have a vast amount of visitors coming in. The system that we have at the moment is broken.”

Labour Party councillor Cathal Rasmussen said the Cobh MD is willing to trial online payments for parking. “Cobh MD is willing to trial it in our area because we have paid parking. Cobh can’t work without paid parking because of the lack of space for parking so we need to do it. Let’s see how it works out and if other areas are willing to do it that is fine.”

 “The council does intend to work with Cobh town as the demonstrator town to bring forward this project. Work has commenced at this point on preparing the system specification with a view to going to procurement.

“Once the MD is satisfied the system is working well for motorists, it is our intention as a council to roll out this software to other towns that are operating paid parking. It is the intention that a cash-free system would complement the existing coin-based system,” she added.

