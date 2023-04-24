135 affordable homes built in Cork city last year remain unoccupied 

A CORK TD has criticised the minister for housing after it was revealed that 135 affordable homes, built by Cork City Council last year, are still unoccupied.

There were 323 affordable purchase homes delivered across the State last year, of which 135 were in Cork city.

However, Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, said Cork City Council confirmed to him that not one of the 135 houses built last year in Cork city are occupied.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council stated that the homes must be delivered according to certain legal processes.

Mr Gould stated: “The reason is the Minister’s Department, its bureaucracy and the red tape. The houses in Cork are ready.

"They are ready and are built, and people are looking for them.

"Cork City Council are telling me that it will now be the middle to the end of May before any of these homes are occupied, nine months after some of these homes were finished.”

A spokesperson for Cork City Council’s housing directorate said they have commenced a sales process in respect of 135 affordable homes under the local authority affordable purchase scheme in 2023.

As part of this process, the council is obliged to comply with Section 183 of the Local Government Act 2001, which sets out a process for disposal of property by local authorities for which there are specific processes.

An initial tranche of 28 affordable homes were presented to and approved for disposal by the council in April this year. A second tranche of 26 homes is being presented for council approval on May 8, with a further 40 envisaged to be put before the council in June 2023.

“Completion of the legal conveyance is dependent on formal approval by council to ultimately enable ownership and occupation by the respective affordable purchasers,” stated the spokesperson, adding that Cork City Council is a lead local authority at national level in advancing delivery of affordable homes and is progressing affordable sales most expeditiously.